Public urged to join review of Fiji’s Mental Health Act

Dr Sheetal Singh [file photo]

Acting Principal Medical Officer at St. Giles Hospital, Dr. Sheetal Singh, says public participation in consultations on the review of Fiji’s Mental Health Act 2010 has been low so far, and there is a need to shift how people view mental health.

Dr. Singh says many people still see mental health as separate from general health, when in reality, both are closely connected.

“If people understand that mental and general health share a bidirectional relationship, they will also understand why every individual’s voice is important in this consultation,”

She adds that government ministries, non-governmental organizations, and community stakeholders all play an equally important role as the technical working group in shaping a revised and effective Mental Health Act.

Dr. Singh is calling on both the government and members of the public to actively take part in the review process through the ongoing talanoa sessions happening around the country.

“My humble request is for everyone to join us in these consultations and contribute to the amendment of this essential Act,”

The consultation aims to ensure that the updated Mental Health Act is inclusive, practical, and reflective of the needs of all Fijians

