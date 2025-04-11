Project to safeguard Pacific biodiversity and oceans

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu (left), Founder and Chairman of the Waitt Institute Ted Waitt [Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/Facebook]

Fiji, Tonga and Nauru have launched a multi-country workshop aimed at improving biodiversity management.

The focus is on sustainable development and ocean protection.

The workshop was opened by Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu as part of a broader effort to strengthen Fiji’s biodiversity strategies.

Funded by the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund and prepared by the United Nations Development Program, the project seeks to enhance the implementation of National Biodiversity Strategic Action Plans.

Bulitavu stated that the initiative aligns with Fiji’s National Ocean Policy, the Climate Change Act and the National Climate Change Policy, aiming to integrate locally managed marine areas into national development plans.

The project will assess the economic value of protected areas and their contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It will also explore sustainable financing options like green taxes, environmental levies, and trust funds to ensure the long-term viability of these protected areas.

With a budget of approximately $9,080, the project will address shared biodiversity challenges, improve ecosystem management and support the Pacific 2050 strategy, focusing on people-centered development and ocean protection.

The Minister had also joined a historic dive aboard the National Geographic Pristine Seas Initiative’s submersible, the Argonauta.

The dive, which took the Minister 150 meters below the surface, provided a rare glimpse into the Pacific’s deep-sea ecosystems.

Bulitavu pointed out the vulnerability of the ocean and stated that human activities have far-reaching impacts even on the deep-sea environment. He called for collective responsibility in preserving the ocean.

This dive, off the coast of Port Denarau, supported the ongoing efforts by the government in partnership with Blue Prosperity Fiji, a partnership with the Waitt Institute to manage and protect Fiji’s ocean resources sustainably.

Ted Waitt, Founder and Chairman of the Waitt Institute also participated in the dive.

