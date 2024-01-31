PRF and Tourism Fiji announce vital partnership

[Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation and Tourism Fiji have reaffirmed their crucial partnership, vowing to spearhead advancements in sustainable waste management practices within the Fijian tourism industry.

Tourism Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Leigh Howard says building upon the success of their collaboration last year, PRF and Tourism Fiji remain united in their commitment to transform advocacy into action.

“For this year, we’re on board again, looking to amplify the work that they’re doing in raising awareness nationally, around the country, and obviously looking to facilitate another successful global recycling day this year in March.”

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder, Amitesh Deo says the partnership showcases a united front for driving positive change.

Deo says around 1,000 stakeholders, recycling and environmental advocates, and industry leaders are expected to converge at this year’s Global Recycling Day on March 18th.