Parliament will sit later this month to appoint the President.

The Business Committee confirmed this, saying the appointment will be done on the 31st of this month at 11am.

Current President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is expected to be nominated by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Ratu Wiliame is currently serving his first term, and under the 2013 Constitution, a president is eligible for two terms in office.

He was first appointed in 2021.