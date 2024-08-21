President Xi pledges to strengthen ties with Fiji

[Source: The State Council Information Office The People's Republic of China]

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to strengthen ties with Fiji.

The Chinese President relayed this to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a meeting following a weeklong tour by Rabuka in China.

Xi told Rabuka that the two countries have always supported and helped each other as good friends and partners, and have become a model of being equals and friendly cooperation between countries large and small.

He expressed that Beijing was keen to promote the building of a China-Fiji community with a shared future in a world of turmoil and chaos, and to bring more benefits to the people of both nations.

Noting that Fiji was the first Pacific Island country to establish diplomatic relations with China and that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said the two countries have always supported and helped each other for nearly half a century, setting a good example of equal treatment and friendly cooperation between large and small countries.

Rabuka also hailed Xi’s meeting last year with US President Joe Biden in San Francisco, where he said, “you might have achieved peace for the world”.

Expressing willingness to learn from China’s development experience, Rabuka said Fiji is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure, and connectivity.

He noted that Fiji fully understands China’s position on the Taiwan question and will continue to firmly pursue the one-China policy.