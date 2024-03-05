President calls for partnership to tackle climate change

[File Photo]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the unjust burden of climate change placed on Pacific Island countries requires urgent action, as it threatens our very survival and identity.

Ratu Wiliame says despite making a negligible contribution to global emission, the region is directly bearing the brunt of climate change.

He adds therefore, we must increase our collective effort in implementing climate mitigation and adaptation strategies to minimise the risks.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the spirit of international agreement and conventions, the Government will continue to implement policies to reduce emissions and dependence on fossil fuels, protect our people from climate and disaster impacts and support the well-being, resilience and sustainable development of our communities.”

Ratu Wiliame says effective collaboration among all stakeholders vis-à-vis Government, private sector, development partners and civil society is critical to our climate change response.

He stresses that accelerating this response will require strong partnerships and access to climate financing.

Ratu Wiliame says the relocation of the people of Nabavatu in the District of Dreketi, in Macuata to a new village site in Nadoiviri will commence this year.

The relocation is funded with $5.9 million from the Climate Change Relocation Trust Fund with support from development partners and civil society organisations.

Ratu Wiliame says the Government is mindful of the need to relocate an additional 44 communities and processes are in place to prepare a robust policy framework to support the existing SOP for planned relocation.