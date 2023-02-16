Prepare for adverse weather: NDMO

[File Photo]

The general public is urged to prepare for adverse weather over the next couple of days as a low-pressure system approaches the country.

The National Disaster Management Office is working with the Fiji Meteorological Service in monitoring the weather situation and advising the public accordingly.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko says the public is urged to prepare well as we are still in the peak of the current cyclone season.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds as of this afternoon, a heavy rain warning is currently in force for the Fiji group, while a flood alert is also in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas within Sigatoka, Tuva, Nadi, Vitogo, Ba and Nasivi River.

A flash flood warning remains in force for flood-prone areas from Nabouwalu to Dreketi, Seaqaqa to Labasa Area, Qawa Catchment, Wainikoro, Nadogo, Dogotuki, Nakawaga and Bagata at Nasekawa River, Tuva, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua to Rakiraki and interior of Viti Levu.

A strong wind warning is currently in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Northern and Western Viti Levu (Rakiraki through to Ba, Lautoka, Nadi to Lomawai), Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

FMS Acting Director, Terry Atalifo says an active trough of low pressure lies slowly moving over the group.

Atalifo says together with the prevailing moist northwesterly wind flow, it is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms over most parts of the country until Sunday.

He says a low-pressure system has been analysed along this trough to the east of Vanuatu and is expected to track southeast and pass just west of Fiji Group tomorrow.

As the low-pressure system moves closer towards the group, it is expected to bring fresh to strong north-westerly winds with speeds of up to 45 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour over land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northern and western Viti Levu (from Rakiraki through to Ba, Lautoka, Nadi to Lomawai), Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups from tomorrow.

The FMS has advised that winds of this strength could break tree branches, damage crops and weak unshielded structures like temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities.

Mariners are also advised of strong northwest winds with speeds of up to 20 to 25 knots, gusting to 30 knots and rough seas over Fiji waters.

Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

He says sea conditions can also be dangerous especially for small boats as it can capsize due to large waves and rough seas.

The NDMO pleads with the general public to refrain from swimming, fishing or undertaking any recreational marine activity along coastal areas as hazardous breaking waves are expected, placing people’s lives at risk.

Soko says with continuous rain recorded in the last couple of days and with already saturated soil, the general public is urged to be vigilant as there are possible risks of landslides occurring in some areas.