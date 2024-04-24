Preparations underway for Girmit celebrations

[File Photo]

An exciting program is once again being planned by the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and stakeholders to celebrate the 145th Girmit Day in Fiji.

This will be the second year to observe Girmit Day with a public holiday on May 13th, with the main event scheduled to be held from 11th to 13th May, at the Girmit Multicultural Centre in Lautoka.

Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says the theme for this year’s celebration is “Journey of Girmit Descendants in Building a New Fiji”.

“So, while we acknowledge the ancestors who have come, it’s also to remember and think about and commemorate the last 150 years of how people have contributed. There’s a lot of different activities planned to make sure that the young and everybody from the different aspects of our community are able to engage.”

A three-day mela or fair will be held at the Girmit Multicultural Centre showcasing various items associated with the girmitiyas.

Kiran says they will keep the event very informative.

“We’re looking at what sort of art forms we have, what sort of education programmes we have. So, it will be a very exciting programme and we’ll be able to release you a detailed programme in the next few days.”

The three-day event will feature a plethora of cultural performances, including drama, dance, songs, character parades, oratory, and a showcase of unique cultural exhibitions.

The celebration in Lautoka will commence with a march and a float procession on Saturday 11th May from Shirley Park to the Girmit Multicultural Centre.

A similar event will be held in Labasa on the same day.