Prasad upholds diya making tradition

As Diwali draws near, a cherished local tradition stands resilient amid the ever-evolving modern trends.

Vijendra Prasad, a skilled artisan at Sasawira Road in Nakasi, currently devotes his craftsmanship to molding clay diyas since May in preparation for the upcoming festive season.

Prasad is upholding a 30-year family tradition, and he tells us that he’s creating clay diyas that compete with contemporary decorated and electronic diyas this Diwali.

“We are keeping our demands, customers are there, we have our binded customers, and they know we make it here, so they come here. And we know how many dozens a customer needs, so we prepare for them.”

Juggling a full-time job in Suva, Vijendra dedicates his spare hours to crafting, molding over 4,000 handmade clay diyas annually, which he personally distributes throughout Fiji’s Central Division.

Prasad’s persistence ensures that the traditional clay diya remains a fixture in homes during Diwali, preserving a piece of cultural heritage.

Diwali will be celebrated on Monday November 13th.