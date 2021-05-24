Home

Ro Teimumu to quit politics

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 4:40 pm
Rewa High Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa

Rewa High Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa remains firm on her decision to quit politics.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP will not be running for the 2022 General Election.

Ro Teimumu says she has not changed her mind regarding her stance.

Ro Teimumu collected 6,036 votes, the second-highest among the female candidates in the 2018 General Election.

She was behind Sitiveni Rabuka and Lynda Tabuya for the highest number of votes of any SODELPA candidate.

Her confirmation that she is not running for election means SODELPA has just lost its top three candidates.

Rabuka resigned in 2020 and has set up the People’s Alliance Party.

Tabuya also resigned from SODELPA earlier this month to join Rabuka and support his Party.

