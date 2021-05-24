Rabuka dismisses Duru’s claims

People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has dismissed a claim by Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

Duru had said that Rabuka had been meeting with some SODELPA MP’s at his residence and he was aware of those in SODELPA that would be jumping ship.

Rabuka this afternoon says he is not luring anyone to the party, nor is he meeting with anybody.

The People’s Alliance Party Leader says he is waiting for people to show their interest in his party.

FBC News asked Rabuka if he has been meeting with SODELPA MP’s who have not re-applied for a SODELPA ticket this year, which Rabuka denies.

“The last meeting I had with all those mentioned was before I left SODELPA. There were communications on social media which slowly died away as I was excluded from their chat groups.”

SODELPA GS Lenaitasi Duru maintains that the Party awaits these MP’s to make up their minds.

He also says they need to follow the example of Lynda Tabuya and resign if they have an interest outside of SODELPA.