Public debate not a priority for PAP

The People’s Alliance Party says a public debate is not a priority for them at the moment.

This comes a day after Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka challenged the Leader of PAP, Sitiveni Rabuka to a debate on party policies.

When contacted for comments, People Alliance Party General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says Rabuka is currently at a funeral in Vanua Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

Ditoka has also stressed that their party’s main focus is preparation for this year’s General Election.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says he wants to engage in a public debate with Rabuka who appears to have no policies at all.

This comes as Rabuka is being touted as a front runner in a recent Fiji Sun poll.

Gavoka claims that the poll is shallow and misleading and the methodology is questionable as it is creating a lot of unsubstantiated expectations among the people.

“Just clarify this thing, let’s challenge Mr Rabuka with his policies to validate his number on position in the polls, so really it is to help the voters, the people of Fiji to really choose wisely and start thinking about who to elect.”

Gavoka says a debate will validate whether Rabuka deserves to be the front runner as a lot of people question his policies.

Gavoka goes on to say there are many other policy areas where Rabuka needs to be grilled and that can only be accomplished in a debate.