Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|
Full Coverage

Politics

Public debate not a priority for PAP

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 1, 2022 1:00 pm
Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka and People’s Alliance Party Sitiveni Rabuka.

The People’s Alliance Party says a public debate is not a priority for them at the moment.

This comes a day after Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka challenged the Leader of PAP, Sitiveni Rabuka to a debate on party policies.

When contacted for comments, People Alliance Party General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says Rabuka is currently at a funeral in Vanua Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

Ditoka has also stressed that their party’s main focus is preparation for this year’s General Election.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says he wants to engage in a public debate with Rabuka who appears to have no policies at all.

This comes as Rabuka is being touted as a front runner in a recent Fiji Sun poll.

Gavoka claims that the poll is shallow and misleading and the methodology is questionable as it is creating a lot of unsubstantiated expectations among the people.

“Just clarify this thing, let’s challenge Mr Rabuka with his policies to validate his number on position in the polls, so really it is to help the voters, the people of Fiji to really choose wisely and start thinking about who to elect.”

Gavoka says a debate will validate whether Rabuka deserves to be the front runner as a lot of people question his policies.

Gavoka goes on to say there are many other policy areas where Rabuka needs to be grilled and that can only be accomplished in a debate.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.