Nawaikula still in doubt

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Niko Nawaikula is still in doubt about contesting the General Election under the SODELPA banner.

Nawaikula is one of many sitting SODELPA MP’s who are yet to re-apply for a SODELPA ticket.

With the departure of Sitiveni Rabuka and Lynda Tabuya – Nawaikula, Mosese Bulitavu and Ro Teimumu Kepa account for the largest number of votes for SODELPA based on the 2018 election results.

The Cakaudrove based MP says he still needs time.

Other SODELPA MP’s who have not re-applied include Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu, Salote Radrodro, and Mosese Bulitavu.