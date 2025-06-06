Policy implementation, a focus for Ministry in upcoming Budget

Minister Sashi Kiran

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection is set to implement the Child Protection Bill in the 2025–2026 National Budget.

Minister Sashi Kiran stated that their focus for the national budget will continue to focus on child protection and gender-based violence.

“So, inter-ministerially, we are preparing for that. We are reviewing child care and protection laws to ensure that our children are adequately protected,”

However, the Ministry’s focus will not be limited to children.

Kiran added that they are also prioritizing the needs of elderly people and people with disabilities.

She mentioned that they are currently conducting a survey which has identified a significant number of elderly people living on the streets, particularly in the Western Division. Most of them are of Indian descent.

The Ministry hopes to provide these individuals with access to safe accommodation, come next allocation.

Kiran also noted that they are looking to review the Disabilities Act to ensure a better quality of life for people with disabilities.

