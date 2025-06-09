Policing plan, cyber strategy and security website launched

[Photo: LITIA CAVA]

Fiji is stepping up its national security and digital resilience efforts in response to rising threats from transnational organised crime, cybercrime and illicit drug trafficking.

Today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka launched three major programs to strengthen national security: the Ministry of Policing Strategic Plan 2025-2030, the Cyber Security and Resilience Strategy 2026-2031 and the National Cyber Security Website.

Rabuka states these initiatives are a decisive step in advancing government priorities of good governance, transparency, accountability and national resilience while enabling Fiji to respond to complex global security challenges.

“Through strengthening the partnership with regional neighbours and international partners, Fiji continues to contribute to a unified response, and we will continue to contribute to that. Our response to transnational crime, cybersecurity threats, and broader regional crises. The National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy reflects the Government’s forward-looking commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and resilient digital economy.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka emphasized that today’s security goes beyond physical borders to include digital systems, institutional integrity and national infrastructure.

Highlighting the growing sophistication of criminal networks, the Prime Minister noted recent operations that seized 4.1 tons of methamphetamine and intercepted 2.5 tons of cocaine with assistance from local communities.

He said these operations show the value of partnerships between the government and citizens and encouraged communities to remain vigilant against illegal activities.

The strategic plan reinforces ethical leadership and professionalism across the ministry and promotes a whole-of-government approach.

Key priorities include developing a secure digital economy, strengthening digital communications and cybersecurity, combating organized crime and illicit drugs, enhancing maritime border security, modernizing policing and fostering ethical leadership throughout the public service.

Rabuka announced plans to expand the Police Maritime Division with new bases in Lakeba, Savusavu, Denarau and Levuka to improve response capabilities and coastal vigilance.

He acknowledged international partners, particularly the United Kingdom, for supporting programs across coastal iTaukei villages.

On cybersecurity, the National Cyber Security and Resilience Strategy establishes a coordinated national framework to protect critical infrastructure, enhance incident response and build national awareness.

The National Cyber Security Website will provide a central platform for cybersecurity education, reporting, and public engagement.

The Prime Minister stressed that security is a shared responsibility.

Government leads through policy and legislation, but lasting results depend on active participation from communities, civil society, traditional leaders, the private sector and every citizen.

He added that Fiji’s national security efforts also support a stable and resilient Pacific region, in line with the Vuvale principles of mutual respect, shared responsibility and collective action.

Rabuka said the initiatives launched today reflect a clear strategic vision to modernise Fiji’s security and policing systems, strengthen governance and foster partnerships that support national and regional stability.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.