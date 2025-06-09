Policing Minister calls for church partnership on drug issues

[Photo: PRANEETA PRAKASH]

The Minister for Policing is calling on churches to work alongside government and law enforcement to address the growing impact of drugs on families and communities across Fiji.

Ioane Naivalarua made the call while officially launching a National Pastoral Response to Drugs workshop in Suva today.

Naivalarua says drug-related harm cannot be addressed by policing alone and requires strong community involvement.

He says law enforcement has its role, but policing alone cannot heal a nation.

The Minister outlined a two-part approach to tackling drugs, combining enforcement with prevention and community action.

He says law enforcement agencies will continue to focus on border control, investigations, arrests and prosecutions, while churches and community groups are expected to play a role in awareness, prevention, early intervention and family support.

He describes this as a balanced response aimed at reducing both the supply of drugs and the demand within communities.

Naivalarua says the initiative supports the Government’s National Counter Narcotics Strategy 2023–2028.

However, he says long-term success depends on strong partnerships beyond government.

“This is not only a crime issue. Drugs are affecting families, villages, schools, workplaces and churches.”

The Minister is urging church leaders to work together and remain engaged with the realities facing communities, particularly young people affected by addiction and related social problems.

He stresses that the initiative is not about government directing churches, but about collaboration and shared responsibility to protect communities and future generations.

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua, Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa, Great Council ot Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, Fiji Correction Service official and senior police officers are also in attendance.

