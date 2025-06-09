Police, vendors and councils unite to make Fiji’s markets safer

A new partnership has been signed to make Fiji’s markets safer for vendors and shoppers, tackling drug activity, theft, and violence in market spaces.

The Ministry of Local Government, Fiji Police Force, municipal councils, and Market Vendor Associations signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Suva today, supported by UN Women through the Markets for Change (M4C) project.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the agreement shows a shared commitment to build markets free from crime.

Article continues after advertisement

“Let it be known that our market vendors stand with the municipal councils to support Police in fighting against drugs.”

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says more surveillance, including CCTV with facial recognition, is being rolled out to boost safety.

“Police cannot fight crime alone — today’s signing strengthens our collective effort to keep public places safe.”

UN Women Representative Alison Davidian says market safety depends not only on infrastructure but on people and trust.

Davidian says this MoU makes safety everybody’s responsibility.

The agreement also has backing from the Australian Government, which supports market safety and women vendors through the M4C program.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.