Police shift focus to Narcotics Bureau strength

Iowane Naivalurua

The Fiji Police Force is currently focused on strengthening the structure and functions of its Counter Narcotics Bureau.

This initiative comes after some of its officers were recently charged with drug-related offenses.

Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalurua states that despite these flaws among its staff, the Force possesses enough personnel who can be realigned, readjusted, and mobilized to combat crime and other issues in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledges that the Force, like any other organization, has imperfections, but these should not rattle or destabilize the institution.

“Those that have crossed the line will be dealt with accordingly. So, the focus right now with the Permanent Secretary and the Commissioner of Police and his team is reviewing the structure. Whether we have the right people there. If you ask me whether we should have done that earlier, maybe. But I’m saying let’s not talk back and waste our energy. Let’s focus forward’.”

Naivalurua says the Force is full of raw talent that can be mobilized to fight these battles.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu states that he joined when the team was already established, so his focus will be on review and discussions.

“They are not based in the Fiji Police; they are police officers, but they are based at the Ministry, so the only thing to do is go and discuss it with the Minister. It was decided then that it has a mandate to do very professional tackling with drugs, so it just needs a further review and discussion on that.”

Meanwhile, a major part of the Fiji Police Force’s current efforts involves formalizing some elements that have not yet been formally established.

This is part of the ongoing restructuring and reform aimed at meeting the challenges of the 21st century.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.