Police seize over 200 rolls of suspected marijuana

The Police Force has seized more than 200 rolls of dried leaves, and more than one thousand small branches believed to be marijuana in a joint raid.

The raid was conducted by police officers from the Southern Division’s Serious and Organised Crime and Intelligence Department, Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Police Dog Unit in Tacirua, Nasinu yesterday afternoon at a 57-year-old’s residence.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says the raid reflects the continued support by communities in the sharing of information.

ACP Driu adds the seizures of the alleged illicit substances that were ready for sale and distribution, is a positive sign of community-police collaboration towards supply reduction.

He reiterates the organisation’s appreciation to all who continue to support policing efforts in the war on drugs.