Police seize methamphetamine and marijuana

Police drug operations have resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana plants in various locations across the country.

Chief Operations Officer Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Livai Driu states the raids were conducted in response to information received from members of the public.

In Kadavu, over 2,700 marijuana plants were seized from a farm, while in Nakasi, white substances believed to be methamphetamine were confiscated.

Meanwhile, the Labasa Taskforce team conducted successful raids in the Northern Division.

The Force continues to combat illicit drug trade, including revisiting known areas of cultivation and trade.