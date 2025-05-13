Police seeks community input

The Fiji Police Force believes that engaging with community members and getting their views is crucial in this day and age.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Superintendent of Police George Lagi, while officiating at the 2025–2029 Strategic Planning community consultative workshop in Labasa.

He stressed that community involvement is vital for the formulation of the new vision, mission, and values of the force.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that currently Fiji is in the new and more diverse and advanced way of life, and public feedback will guide the force in four key areas: leadership, planning, integrity, and operations.

“Our customers are becoming more diverse, service is more challenging in the current environment, and our responses are becoming more demanding. We have to uplift our capabilities, invest more in the training and development of our officers, and equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to tackle modern policing challenges.”

Participant Dalip Chand of Vunivau, Labasa, acknowledges the Fiji Police Force for its continued effort but believes that collaboration and major review are key to tackling crime in communities.

“My area has been marked as a red zone, the Vunivau area, and I’m very happy that when I have finished this seminar, I’ll be getting more knowledge, and we’ll work hand-in-hand with the Fiji police force. We don’t have to listen to others, but we have to follow them and work with them, and when we work with them, we’ll be able to cut the crime.”

Meanwhile, the development of the Fiji Police Force Strategic Plan 2025 to 2029 is not merely an exercise in outlining goals but a testament to more dedication and continuous improvement in responsiveness to the evolving needs of our society.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.