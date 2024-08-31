Police reset initiative to build public trust

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the police reset initiative is a comprehensive effort to enhance the capabilities and resources of the Force.

While addressing Fiji and Australian business stakeholders, Tikoduadua stresses that their goal is to build a police service that the public can trust and rely on for safety and security.

The recent initiative he says will include investing in advanced training programs for police officers, focusing on modern policing techniques, community engagement, and human rights.

Tikoduadua says this training is designed to equip officers with the skills they need to serve the communities effectively.

He adds the initiative will also look at modernizing equipment and technology.

“To improve the effectiveness of our police force, we are providing them with the latest equipment and technology. This includes state-of-the-art communication systems, forensic tools, and surveillance capabilities.”

Tikodaudua adds that they are also promoting a community policing approach, which emphasizes building strong relationships between the police and the communities they serve.

He believes this approach fosters mutual trust and cooperation, making it easier to address crime and maintain public order.