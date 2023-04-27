Police paws boost crime fight

The Fiji Police Force today welcomed a new batch of expertly trained K9 dogs from the New Zealand Police, with the official opening of the Fiji Police Force Dog Unit kennel.

The unit received 10 K9 dogs, which brings the total number of trained dogs in the Force to 15.

Additionally, there are 52 personnel assigned to the dog unit, including 27 K9 dog handlers.

During the event, Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, emphasized the importance of providing better services to the public and building a stronger police force.

“There are no easy or quick solutions to change in mindset. But I am glad that the police are willing to make a start. It is my hope that with this new direction that we will have the support of our partners and I’m glad that with the Duavata and Vuvale partnership, we will find enough friends who are willing and helpful.”

The K9 dogs are divided into two categories: patrol dogs and narcotics detector dogs.

Patrol dogs are utilized to track and apprehend offenders, while narcotics detector dogs are stationed at border checkpoints to detect firearms, narcotics, and large sums of cash.

This event was also marked by the celebration of the 62-year partnership between the Fiji Police and the New Zealand Police Dog Unit.

The Police Dog Unit is situated at Nasese in Suva.