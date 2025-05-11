Police officers told to respect chain of command

file photo

Head of Planning and Research, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga, is urging officers to strictly follow the chain of command when raising grievances.

This follows a question from a Standing Committee member regarding the support systems available for new recruits facing bullying or heavy work-loads.

ACP Lutunauga confirms that the Force has a grievance policy in place and emphasized that concerns must be reported through immediate supervisors.

He made it clear that bypassing these formal channels could result in disciplinary action, even if the grievance raised is valid.

“And if they take it out of there, then they are contravening the procedures of the organization. And they could be taken to task, even though they’re valid in their thing, but they must produce the proper channel.”

ACP Lutunauga also states such moves by certain officers could undermine the organization’s structure.

The Fiji Police Force says they continue to rely on its command structure to manage workplace issues while ensuring operational discipline.

