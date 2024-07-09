Police notes increase in criminal activities and drug seizures

A sachet of white powder, believed to be methamphetamine, was discovered in the Waidamudamu settlement in Nausori.

In a busy 24-hour period, the Police Force has dealt with multiple cases of theft, alleged rape, and methamphetamine seizures.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu emphasized the importance of family vigilance, urging parents to monitor their children’s activities and whereabouts closely.

In one incident, a man allegedly attempted to unlawfully enter shops at MHCC in Suva.

During the investigation, a sachet of white powder, believed to be methamphetamine, was found in his possession.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Totogo Police Station.

In another case, a 17-year-old girl from a village in Serua was allegedly raped by her stepfather.

The Force has received a report and is actively investigating this case.

ACP Driu praised the public for their invaluable tips, which led to successful raids and drug seizures.

He reported that two drug seizures were made in the Suva-Nausori corridor within the last 24 hours.

In Wairabetia, Lautoka, six more methamphetamine sachets were found, and investigations are ongoing.

In the Northern Division, police in Tunuloa and Tacilevu uprooted several marijuana plants in recent operations.