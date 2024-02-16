Police notes an increase in crimes against women

A 10 percent increase has been recorded in the overall crime rate for the month of January due to an increase in crimes against women and a significant increase in the number of illicit drug cases.

According to the Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew, crimes against women recorded a 31 percent increase, with 252 cases received last month.

Fong Chew says of the 252 crime cases, a significant 17 percent were committed in the domestic setting, mainly by spouses or partners.

He says women between the ages of 18 and 38 represent the largest proportion of victims.

The Acting COMPOL says it is also worrying to note that assault causing actual bodily harm cases involving women increased from 139 cases recorded in January last year to 167 cases for the same period this year.

He adds that rape cases rose from 14 to 35, with some reports recording multiple counts.

The Southern, Western, and Eastern Divisions recorded an increase in crimes against women, while the North and Central Divisions recorded decreases.

He says the increase is alarming and is again calling on community and religious leaders to help police curb all forms of violence against women.

He adds that the majority of the cases are occurring in domestic settings.

The Acting Commissioner of Police says during the month of January, 315 cases of assault causing actual bodily harm, 280 cases of theft, 153 cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, 138 cases of burglary and aggravated burglary, and 84 cases of criminal intimidation were recorded.