Nakasi Police are now investigating two separate reports of alleged arson and theft at the Wainibuku Cemetery, Nakasi last Sunday.

Police confirms that that an official report has been lodged at the Nakasi Police Station of arson and stolen firewood.

An investigation is now underway.

It is understood that the fire from an earlier cremation was used to set the cemetery ablaze.

