Police intensify drug operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Drug operations have intensified ahead of the festive season to disrupt and destabilize the supply market.

In Savusavu, five suspects were arrested during drug raids after being found in possession of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Meanwhile, in the Central Division, a man in his 50s was apprehended at a carrier stand for similar possession.

In Nabua, a man in his 20s was arrested along Mead Road after being found with multiple sachets of dried leaves, a plastic bag containing seeds believed to be marijuana and a zip-lock bag with white crystals thought to be methamphetamine.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested in Sigatoka town where he was found with over 50 dried branches and loose leaves believed to be marijuana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations ACP Livai Driu states that divisional operations will also focus on school and community awareness.

He believes proactive community policing is crucial to minimizing the impacts of drugs on families and communities.

ACP Driu adds that the sharing of information is beneficial to law enforcement efforts aimed at reducing drug supply.