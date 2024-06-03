Police intensify crackdown on crop and livestock theft

Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu

Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says they are increasing their focus on targeting those involved in the theft of crops and livestock.

ACP Driu says in one instance they were able to seize a bag of root crops in the Vunidawa area after receiving a tip regarding the theft of dalo from a farm.

He says the investigation continues into the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says the majority of the theft cases are opportunistic in nature, adding that policing efforts will be relentless in ensuring those involved are arrested and brought to justice.

He stresses the importance of sharing information in relation to the movement of people unfamiliar to the community or seen acting in a suspicious manner.

He adds that showing a united front would be a deterrent for those intending to commit the crime.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police is actively profiling farmers during community visitations in a bid to strengthen police-community relations.