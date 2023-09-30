Police await clearance

The man who carried out an attack on the Totogo Police Station will be returned to police for further questioning.

Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the man is still being reviewed at the St. Giles hospital.

Tikoduadua says the investigation will continue once he is released.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused allegedly threw a beer bottle containing benzene into the station.

Police say the accused was armed with two hammers, which he used to damage office items in the reception area.

It is alleged that the man exited the station compound and tried to set fire to vehicles parked along the road.