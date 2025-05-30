Police address viral video of officer in family dispute

file photo

In response to a social media video circulating regarding a family dispute involving a police officer, the Divisional Police Commander East and the Internal Affairs Unit are looking into the matter.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the Force is mindful of the concerns raised regarding the alleged misconduct of the officer.

However, Tudravu is also requesting that they be given time to gather all information before any action is taken.

Tudravu stresses that internal disciplinary measures are followed when reports of misconduct are lodged with the Internal Affairs Unit.

He adds that officers have contacted both parties, and internal investigations are underway.

The Commissioner is urging social media users to be mindful of what they post, as it can draw unnecessary attention to a situation that may be further aggravated by comments made, which can be hurtful to all parties.

Tudravu stresses that he understands emotions are high, but we must continue to explore positive ways of utilizing social media.

