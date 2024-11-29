PMIBA attracts over 700 attendees

[File Photo]

This year’s Prime Minister’s International Business Awards will take place in Nadi this weekend, with over 700 guests anticipated.

The PMIBA, organized by Investment Fiji, is the premier business awards event in Fiji, recognizing and rewarding excellence, innovation, and sustainability in various industries.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the awards honour those who have embraced the challenges and have led the charge in driving progress towards a more sustainable future.

With the theme, “Innovation & Sustainability,” Rabuka states that this year’s award will recognize, celebrate, and reward businesses of all sizes and across all sectors that have demonstrated proven success.

A total of 249 applications have been received for the awards.

Vice President of Network Infrastructure for Google and Chair of the Pacific Connect Initiative, Brian Quigley, will be the guest speaker at this year’s event.

He will speak on the transformative power of artificial intelligence, highlighting why he believes AI is a game-changer for the future.

This year’s event features a total of 15 categories.