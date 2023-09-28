PM urges global peace amid escalating geopolitical tensions

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for unity and peace in the face of mounting geopolitical rivalries.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly and the US-Pacific Island Forum Leaders’ Summit, Rabuka highlighted the urgent need for cooperation in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Rabuka, a stalwart leader in the Pacific region emphasized the critical role of the “Blue Pacific” in the growing global tensions.

He states that while the region had enjoyed a period of peace since World War II, it now faces complex geopolitical competition, exacerbated by the looming threat of climate change.

The Prime Minister’s message resonated with leaders and stakeholders at both summits, where he urged a return to multilateral cooperation, diplomacy, and collaboration to tackle the shared challenges of our time.

Rabuka’s commitment to fostering peace underlines the significance of regional stability amid today’s global uncertainties.

As the world grapples with crises such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and escalating geopolitical tensions, Rabuka’s advocacy for peace in the Pacific comes at a pivotal moment, serving as a beacon of hope in these interesting times.