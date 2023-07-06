PM updates Ba province on new developments

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says the government faced challenges during the formulation of the national budget, including the burden of existing debt and the impact of global economic conditions.

Speaking at the Bose ni Yasana o Ba on Naviti Island in Yasawa yesterday, Rabuka highlighted that the budget is set to take effect in August.

He adds we need to live within our means, reduce dependence on processed and imported food, and embrace the opportunity for personal growth through experience.

Addressing the attendees, the Prime Minister emphasized the pivotal role of the church in shaping the nation and expressed gratitude for the invitation.

He spoke about the government’s focus on improving healthcare, highlighting India’s commitment to building a 100-bed hospital in Fiji, serving the Pacific region.

Rabuka says the opening of the Pacific Specialist Hospital symbolizes the country’s ability to construct and operate hospitals to international standards, reflecting a positive outlook for Fiji’s healthcare system.



In a move aimed at alleviating the financial burden on church members, the Prime Minister announced the removal of provincial and the gradual removal of church levies by the Methodist Church.

He says this decision will enable churches to utilize their resources more effectively and generate income for their respective operations and obligations.

Rabuka says despite the occasional negative sentiments, he as the country’s Prime Minister praises their perseverance and dedication to public service.



