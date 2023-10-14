PM to enhance ties during Australian state visit

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is on a weeklong state visit to Australia at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Rabuka highlighted that he will be meeting PM Albanese and his cabinet ministers for some bilateral meetings.

He adds that he is also looking forward to meeting with various Fijian communities during the trip that are under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme and members of the Fijian diaspora in Australia.

“I believe there are some issues that they are willing to discuss with me. Some are not happy with their work conditions, and I’m happy to meet with all of them and discuss and listen to those issues and whatever concerns they might have.”

Rabuka emphasized that he is going as the Prime Minister of Fiji and not as the People’s Alliance Party Leader.

He is also expected to attend a church service tomorrow.