PM to address NFP convention

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be the keynote speaker at the National Federation Party’s annual convention in Sigatoka tomorrow.

NFP president Parmod Chand says this is historic because it will be the first time that the nation’s PM will be the chief guest at the party’s convention.

Chand says they expect more than 700 members and supporters to participate in the convention that will be held from 11am at Nadroga Sangam School in Malaqereqere, Sigatoka.

He says the members will also be addressed by Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and other members of the NFP Parliamentary Board.

Chand states they will also get an opportunity to seek clarification on issues during the public forum.

The NFP president says the convention will be preceded by the party’s annual general meeting.