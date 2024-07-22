PM reaffirms commitment to resilient Pacific

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed his commitment to a resilient Pacific.

He highlighted this at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation’s Pacific Island Week in Tokyo, Japan, during the tenth PALM summit.

Reflecting on Fiji’s resilience, Rabuka urged leaders to remember the nation’s past achievements while addressing contemporary challenges, such as climate change, which has been described as a threat to the very existence of island states.

“Together, we can progress. It is of prime importance at this stage, at this time of international uncertainties, the threat of a wider war stemming from Ukraine and Russia, the Gaza conflict, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions.”

Rabuka says he is an advocate of the concept of the ocean of peace, and this resonates with Japan’s policy advocacy for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

He reiterated support and commitment towards the collective vision of a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity that ensures all Pacific peoples can lead free, healthy, and productive lives.