PM lauds farmers role

The first day of the Farmers Economic Summit is currently underway, with 20 organizations from diverse farming backgrounds across the country, along with key stakeholders, gathering in Suva to pave the way forward for the sector.

Facilitated by the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council, under the theme “Empowering Farmers for Sustainable Agriculture,” the summit aims to bring together farmers and key stakeholders to tackle challenges and build a stronger, more sustainable agricultural future.

Chief Guest Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commended the tremendous efforts and contributions made by farmers, who are a vital source of sustainable food and key export products.

He stated that the work of farmers aligns with the broader commitment to alleviating poverty and ensuring that a healthy, nourishing meal graces the table in every household.

“Economic opportunities and to reaffirm our commitment as a nation to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly SDG 1, that is the eradication of poverty. SDG 2, zero hunger. SDG 13 is climate action.”

He also reminded farmers to make the most of the summit, connecting with stakeholders and business partners and identifying ways to improve the farming sector.

Attending for the first time are the Voivoi Farmers from Cakaudrove, who described the experience as an eye-opener.

Having officially formed an association this year, the Fiji Voivoi Farmers aim to advance traditional mat weaving by not only preserving the craft but also monetizing pandanus leaves, which are experiencing tremendous growth in demand.

President Milika Rokisi said they now recognize the existence of a support system for farmers, something they had previously not been aware of.

Rokisi is optimistic that by the final day of the summit tomorrow, the association will gain access to various markets, a challenge that women Voivoi farmers have long faced.

