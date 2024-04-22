Plans underway for Vatia City development in Tavua

iTaukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive Solomoni Nata

Talks are underway for what could potentially become one of the largest development projects in Tavua, known as Vatia City.

iTaukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive Solomoni Nata has disclosed that discussions are progressing with the Yavusa Bila in Tavua regarding this proposed project.

The Vatia City development is to cover over 2000 acres of land and will be similar to Port Denarau Marina.

Article continues after advertisement

Nata emphasizes that TLTB has been engaging with the Yavusa Bila to address their queries and concerns regarding the proposed development.

“This project is unique because it involves the active participation of landowners themselves. Currently, efforts are underway to secure a developer to partner with the landowners for the project’s realization.”

FBCNews understands that discussions are ongoing between the Yavusa Bila and a Sheikh based in Dubai to collaborate on the development.

The project aims to transform the area into Fiji’s own version of Dubai, featuring amenities such as supermarkets, hotels, a port, and amusement parks.

The initial payout for landowners from the development is anticipated to exceed $800 million, signifying significant economic opportunities for the community.