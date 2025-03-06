Plans for new Productivity Commission

[File Photo - Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh]

There are plans to establish a National Productivity Commission to enhance business sustainability and competitiveness, particularly in critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism.

This was highlighted by Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh in Parliament.

Singh stresses that the commission’s goal will be to improve efficiency and reduce wastage across key industries.

“This initiative will support the government’s goals of economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards, helping businesses adapt to regional and global challenges.”

Singh adds that the commission will assist businesses in aligning their workforce with modern industry standards, preparing them to compete more effectively on a global scale.

He adds they are also focusing on ensuring that businesses in Fiji are equipped to face economic challenges and emerge stronger.

