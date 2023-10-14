Planning office critical for effective development

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has underscored the importance of the re-establishment of the national and strategic planning office.

Professor Prasad says while the planning office was totally dismantled previously, there has been legacy issues such as maintenance and loopholes in infrastructural projects.

The Finance Minister says they want to ensure effective service delivery within the allocated budget.

“That planning office will obviously work on a new national development plan. We are going to make sure that we are strengthening our monitoring and evaluation. I myself and the staff are out there looking at the implementation of the budget, the various projects, and the maintenance programs.”

Prasad adds that they are pleased to note that the private sector is showing more confidence in the government and its policies.