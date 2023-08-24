PIF prioritizes Fukushima issue: Puna

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General says he is placing the highest priority on the Fukushima nuclear wastewater issue, aligned with the positions of the Forum leaders.

Henry Puna says Forum leaders have prioritized the importance of international consultation, international law and independent and verifiable scientific assessments, in view of the Ratoronga Treat and the

Pacific’s nuclear testing legacy continues to affect our people and environment 80 years on.

He says the Forum Secretariat has worked with all members to pursue different avenues over the last three years to urge Japan to take all steps necessary to address any potential harm to the region.

Puna adds the PIF also urged Japan to take all appropriate measures within its territory, jurisdiction and control to prevent transboundary harm to the territory of another state, as required under international law.

The PIF head says by the same token, it relies on Japan’s assurances that discharge will take place if it is not verifiably safe to do so, as well as its commitment to ensuring that any release would not be allowed in a manner that endangers the lives of Japanese citizens or those of Pacific Island countries.

Puna says Forum leaders have noted the latest International Atomic Energy Agency report and have considered the advice of PIF independent scientific experts over the past 18 months.

He says it remains clear that there continues to be divergent views and responses in the international community and within the Forum membership on this issue and Puna says he recognizes the sovereignty and prerogative of members to determine their own national positions.

Puna says the Forum Secretariat will continue to provide the latest information and updates to the upcoming Forum Foreign Minister’s Meeting on September 15 for further discussion and consideration, as well as the PIF Leaders Meeting in the Cook Islands on November 10th.

He adds the Secretariat will continue to facilitate ongoing dialogue with the Japanese government and the IAEA to ensure that Forum members are privy to the latest information and updates.