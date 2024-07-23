PIF backs mission to New Caledonia

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum / Facebook]

Pacific Islands Forum Leaders have endorsed a high-level mission to New Caledonia.

This is in response to the request from New Caledonia to support a long-lasting resolution to the ongoing political situation.

PIF Chair Mark Brown says New Caledonia is a member of the forum and they have a responsibility to take care of this family in a time of need.

Article continues after advertisement

Brown says they wish to support the de-escalation of violence and promote understanding and dialogue between all parties.

He adds their objective is to help all parties resolve this situation as peacefully and expeditiously as possible.

The ongoing violence in New Caledonia is of grave concern to the Forum Family.

A Forum Ministerial Committee provides a regionally-led, contextualized and neutral approach to the impasse in New Caledonia.

Forum Leaders recognize that any regional support to New Caledonia on this matter will require the agreement of the French Government.

The PIF has requested the support of the French Government and will work closely with officials to confirm the arrangements for the mission.

The Forum Ministerial Committee will be led by the Prime Ministers of Cook Islands, Fiji and Tonga, who comprise the current Forum Troika.

The FMC will ensure that the mission is facilitated objectively and comprehensively.

Brown says it is the collective expectation of Forum Leaders that the mission takes place in August and a report be presented to Leaders for their consideration and further at meeting in Tonga on 26-30 of next month.