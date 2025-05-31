Period poverty still a reality, says Singh

Even without VAT, sanitary pads remain too expensive for some Fijian families, says Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh.

Speaking at the “Let’s Talk Period” festival in Suva, Singh says that high import costs continue to limit access to menstrual products, especially for low-income and rural households.

She says despite sanitary pads being a VAT free item, import costs still keep prices out of reach for many

Singh says new products like menstrual cups are costly, and using reusable products comes with additional expenses.

“You do need to use detergent, soap, things that is going to get rid of the bacteria that gets accumulated because otherwise you are moving towards an infection and could be serious infections if we don’t clean our reusable products. And that too costs a lot of money.”

Singh says complex needs of women going through different stages such as perimenopause, which requires different types of products.

Sexual Reproductive health and gender based violence analyst for UNFPA, Abdul Hussain says they are exploring reusable pads as a potential long-term solution to improve affordability and access.

“It has been a request for rural girls and women because of the access to buying reusable pads, disposable pads. They are mostly preferring reusable pads. Apart from this, we also have dignity kit items for older women which are about 20 to 49.”

The UNFPA is also looking at using natural fibers such as banana and bamboo to make absorbent materials, aiming for a locally made, eco-friendly product.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed every May 28, raises awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene

