People unaware of consumer rights: Shandil

A robust educational campaign, widespread community outreach, and the distribution of crucial information to promote consumer rights and responsibilities are underway.

The Consumer Council of Fiji believes that the lack of knowledge about consumer rights is often overlooked.

Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says that these initiatives will ensure consumers are well-informed and empowered to make responsible decisions.

She adds that consumer rights have always existed; however, too often, people are exploited because they are unaware of these rights.

“We talk about consumer rights, the different rights they have, and we go around to different community outreach programs. We also share this on our social media platforms, and if you go to our website, you will see that all consumer rights and responsibilities are clearly stated there.”

Shandil also stresses that with rights come responsibilities, urging consumers to be aware of their impact on the environment and work toward a sustainable future.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the government will support MSMEs in adopting sustainable practices and strengthen laws to punish greenwashing while rewarding genuine sustainability.

“Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) employ over 60% of our workforce. They are not just businesses but families, dreams, and innovators rolled into one. Yet, too many struggle to adopt sustainable practices due to limited resources.”

Kamikamica adds that teaching youth about consumer rights early helps them make smart choices, avoid fraud, and spot unfair practices.

