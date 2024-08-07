People to have say about constitution says PM

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the constitution is a respected document meant to bring the Fijian people together.

This comes as momentum builds within Parliament to try and amend the current constitution.

The Prime Minister says there needs to be a shift of these discussions only confined to political settings.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says the importance of public engagement in any deliberations concerning constitutional matters is paramount.

“So that’s also why we need to get the views of the public, whether we get it by way of a referendum or we encourage them to come and make their submissions once again, like we’ve done before.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He indicates that the insights gathered from the public would be evaluated in consultation with the government’s legal advisors to determine the most appropriate course of action, whether we go by way of a motion, by way of a national call for a referendum or go to court to answer the legality of the constitution.

Opposition member Viliame Naupoto has shown his concerns regarding the constitution’s perceived political affiliations in particular to his former party.

“The perception is that the Constitution was brought into place by the Fiji First. They always say the Constitution belongs to the Fiji First. The problem with that is that your support for the Constitution is contingent on which party you support.”



Opposition member Viliame Naupoto

A Bill for the amendment of the constitution must be expressed as a Bill for an Act to amend this Constitution.

If a Bill for the amendment of this Constitution is passed by Parliament, then the Speaker shall notify the President accordingly, who shall then refer the Bill to the Electoral Commission, for the Electoral Commission to conduct a referendum for all registered voters in Fiji to vote on the Bill.

If the outcome of the referendum is that three-quarters of the total number of the registered voters have voted in favor of the Bill, then the President must assent to the Bill, which shall come into force on the date of the Presidential assent.