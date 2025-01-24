Partnership to enhance employment data sharing

[Source: Supplied]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service and the Fiji National Provident Fund have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve bond monitoring and enhancing services.

The agreement will allow FNPF to provide employment history data to TSLS for graduates and students who have worked in Fiji but have incomplete qualifications.

This collaboration is designed to streamline the verification process, ensuring more efficient bond monitoring for sponsored individuals.

Under the MoU, TSLS will work closely with FNPF to confirm employment records, helping to track the progress of sponsored graduates.

TSLS Chief Executive Dr. Hasmukh Lal stresses that graduates must report their employment status within six months, ensuring smooth bond clearance.

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu states that accurate employment data would support ethical monitoring and the professional development of graduates.

Both organizations will focus on improving their systems to maintain transparency and efficiency while ensuring the confidentiality of data.