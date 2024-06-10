Partnership formed to fight cybercrime

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica has emphasized the significance of new and emerging technologies in tackling cybercrime issues.

Kamikamica highlighted the ministry’s dedication to strengthening cybersecurity resilience while embracing the benefits of digital advancements.

He announced a partnership with the Council of Europe to address cybercrime challenges.

“The Ministry has been working closely with the relevant agencies and ministries to properly match their priorities and needs to the resourcing of development partners such as the Council of Europe. For example, the Fiji Police Force, through our engagement with the Council of Europe, convened a first responder training on electronic evidence earlier this year. Later this week, the Council of Europe will also be supporting our Office of Public Prosecutions in the convening of the National Conference of Prosecutors on Cybercrime.”



Kamikamica adds that we are empowering law enforcement to effectively investigate cybercrimes, given their transboundary nature and to empower our prosecution agencies.