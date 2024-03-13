Turaga hits out at report

Attorney General Siromi Turaga

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has hit out at a report claiming he was not given enough time to make his response.

The report published by Fiji Sun alleges that Turaga obtained financial benefit through deception, fraud, and uttering false documents while he practiced as a solicitor and barrister.

It also says that police will be investigating the now-Attorney General as a report has been lodged.

The media outlet also states that numerous attempts to get a comment from Turaga were made through various communication methods but remained unanswered at the time the article was published.

Turaga, in his response, claims that the publication is part of a deliberate effort to undermine his integrity and the Coalition Government’s reputation.

The Attorney General has sought legal advice, and his team will lodge a complaint with the Fiji Media Council.