Office of Speaker clears Bainimarama

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Office of the Speaker will now proceed with the processing of the resignation of former Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu highlighted this in Parliament this morning.

Ratu Naiqama says upon receiving Bainimarama’s resignation on March 8th, he then referred it to the Privileges Committee to seek clarification on whether there were any other further aspects or impacts on the privileges matter.

The Speaker says he has now received the response from the committee stating that there are no further comments the committee will make on the matter.

Bainimarama was initially suspended from parliament for making a verbal attack on President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during a parliamentary debate.

The Speaker says his office has now proceeded with the processing of the resignation.

Meanwhile, Virendra Lal is now a Member of Parliament after taking his oath this morning.

Lal is replacing Rosy Akbar, who also resigned from Parliament last month.